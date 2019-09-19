|
|
|
KING David Thomas Peacefully on September 16, 2019 in hospital, David aged 86 years, a dearly loved husband of Barbara,
a much loved Dad of Kathryn and Andrew, a dear father in law of Ian and Kay, also a devoted Grandpa
of Meghan, Matthew,
James and Richard.
Reposing in Peacehaven Chapel of Rest. Service and cremation
will take place at
Accrington Crematorium
on a day to be arranged.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of David if so desired, may be given for Parkinson's UK, c/o
Mr Andrew King, 101 Chatburn Road, Clitheroe BB7 2BD.
Enquiries to
Brian Price & Son Ltd
Funeral Directors,
Tel 01200 441297
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Sept. 19, 2019