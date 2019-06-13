Home

Birtwistle & Rishton Funeral Service
29 Queen Street
Blackburn, Lancashire BB6 7SA
01254 367443
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
13:00
St. Mary & All Saints Church
Whalley
Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
14:00
Great Harwood Cemetery
David Crump Notice
Crump David On Wednesday 5th June 2019, David aged 73 years. The beloved husband of the late Ann, much loved dad of Nicola and Louise, dear father in law of Michael and Matthew, cherished grandad, loved brother and uncle, a good friend to many and a devoted Blackburn Rovers fan.

The funeral service will be held at St. Mary & All Saints Church, Whalley on Wednesday 19th June 2019 at 1.00pm followed by burial at Great Harwood Cemetery at 2.00pm.

David's family have requested that anyone who owns a Blackburn Rovers shirt, to please wear it for the funeral.

Family flowers only please but donations in memory of David may be made to the Brain Tumour Research c/o Birtwistle & Rishton Funeral Service, 29 Queen Street, Great Harwood, Blackburn,
BB6 7SA. Tel: 01254 877077.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on June 13, 2019
