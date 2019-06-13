|
|
|
Crump David On Wednesday 5th June 2019, David aged 73 years. The beloved husband of the late Ann, much loved dad of Nicola and Louise, dear father in law of Michael and Matthew, cherished grandad, loved brother and uncle, a good friend to many and a devoted Blackburn Rovers fan.
The funeral service will be held at St. Mary & All Saints Church, Whalley on Wednesday 19th June 2019 at 1.00pm followed by burial at Great Harwood Cemetery at 2.00pm.
David's family have requested that anyone who owns a Blackburn Rovers shirt, to please wear it for the funeral.
Family flowers only please but donations in memory of David may be made to the Brain Tumour Research c/o Birtwistle & Rishton Funeral Service, 29 Queen Street, Great Harwood, Blackburn,
BB6 7SA. Tel: 01254 877077.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on June 13, 2019
