Laing Née Banks
Cynthia Margaret Born 12th November 1931.
Died peacefully at home on Wednesday 5th June 2019.
Dearly loved sister of Diana and auntie to Timothy, Matthew and Robert. Much loved daughter
of the late Ellis and Elsie.
A celebration of Cynthia's life will take place at St. Mary's Parish Church, Clitheroe on
Friday 21st June at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations if wished to
St. Mary's Parish Church and the
RNIB c/o Langshaw Calverley Funeral Directors, 103A King St., Whalley, BB7 9SW.
Tel 01254 824529
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on June 13, 2019
