(Connie) Anthony, Maria and Leslie would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy and letters and cards of condolence received during their sad loss. Thanking also Judith Talbot for her kind words and to all who attended the funeral service and for donations received. They would also like to express their appreciation to the Flower House, Chatburn and Calf's Head, Worston.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on June 27, 2019
