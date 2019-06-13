Home

Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
13:00
Accrington Crematorium
HOOLEY Constance
(Connie) Peacefully on June 5th 2019
in hospital, Connie, aged
90 years of Clitheroe.
The dearly loved wife of the late
Cyril, much loved mother of
Anthony, loving mother-in-law
of Maria, also a dear sister of
Leslie and the late Greta.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
Service and cremation will take
place at Accrington Crematorium
on Friday June 21st at 1pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Connie
if so desired may be given for
Ribble Valley Diabetic Group, c/o
Mr. A. J. Hooley, 23 West View,
Clitheroe, BB7 1DG.
Inquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on June 13, 2019
