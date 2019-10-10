Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clitheroe Funeral Service (Clitheroe)
10-12 Whalley Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 1AW
01200 443045
Resources
More Obituaries for Constance Hindle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Constance Hindle

Notice Condolences

Constance Hindle Notice
HINDLE Constance Mary Peacefully, in her sleep,
at Royal Blackburn hospital,
on Saturday, 28th September,
aged 106 years.
Loving aunt of Carol, Michael, Judith and the late Roger and Peter, 9 great nieces and nephews, and 14 great great nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her sister Marjorie and brothers Douglas & Eric.
Cremation will take place at Accrington Crematorium on Wednesday, 16th October
at 10:20 a.m prior to a funeral service at St. Mary Magdalene's Church, Church Street, Clitheroe at 11:45 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, at her request, donations to Alder Hey Childrens Hospital Charity would be appreciated online at https://constance-hindle.muchloved.com or
c/o Clitheroe Funeral Service,
10-12 Whalley Rd, Clitheroe
BB7 1AW Tel 01200 443045.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.