|
|
|
HINDLE Constance Mary Peacefully, in her sleep,
at Royal Blackburn hospital,
on Saturday, 28th September,
aged 106 years.
Loving aunt of Carol, Michael, Judith and the late Roger and Peter, 9 great nieces and nephews, and 14 great great nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her sister Marjorie and brothers Douglas & Eric.
Cremation will take place at Accrington Crematorium on Wednesday, 16th October
at 10:20 a.m prior to a funeral service at St. Mary Magdalene's Church, Church Street, Clitheroe at 11:45 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, at her request, donations to Alder Hey Childrens Hospital Charity would be appreciated online at https://constance-hindle.muchloved.com or
c/o Clitheroe Funeral Service,
10-12 Whalley Rd, Clitheroe
BB7 1AW Tel 01200 443045.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Oct. 10, 2019