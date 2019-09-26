|
|
|
GRIME Christopher On the 13th September, Chris, aged 71.
Formerly of Clitheroe;
peacefully surrounded by his family, sadly passed away in
Cape Town, South Africa.
The dearly loved Husband of Susan, much loved Father of
Deborah, Martin & Lauren,
dear Father-in-Law of Andres,
Mark & Michelle.
Much treasured Grandpa to Millie, Sadie, Darcie, Morgan, Benjamin & Aiden and a great friend to many both in Clitheroe & Cape Town.
He will be loved and missed always by all his family and friends.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Sept. 26, 2019