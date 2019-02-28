|
WALMSLEY Christine Louise
(Chris) The family would like to express their sincere thanks to all friends, neighbours and relatives for the many kind expressions of sympathy and letters and cards of condolence and for donations received during their sad loss.
Our thanks to the Rev. R. Wood,
the Funeral Directors Jean, Pauline and Carl of Brian Price and Son Ltd., Sue at the Flower House, Chatburn and Jane and staff of Borough Printing, Clitheroe.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Feb. 28, 2019
