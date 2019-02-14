Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
13:00
St. Peter and St. Paul's Church
Bolton-by-Bowland
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
14:00
Skipton Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Walmsley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Walmsley

Notice Condolences

Christine Walmsley Notice
WALMSLEY Christine Louise (Chris) Peacefully on February 2nd 2019. Chris aged 78 years of Holden, Bolton-by-Bowland.
The dearly loved wife of the late Eric Walmsley F.R.I.C.S.,
and loved by all the family.
Reposing in
'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest.
A service will be held at St. Peter and St. Paul's Church,
Bolton-by-Bowland on Monday February 25th at 1pm followed by cremation at Skipton Crematorium at 2.10pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Chris if so desired may be given for either
St. Peter and St. Paul's Church, Bolton-by-Bowland or North West Air Ambulance, c/o Mrs H. Nolan, Hazeldene, Barrowford Road, Padiham, BB12 9AT.
Inquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd. Funeral Directors, Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.