WALMSLEY Christine Louise (Chris) Peacefully on February 2nd 2019. Chris aged 78 years of Holden, Bolton-by-Bowland.
The dearly loved wife of the late Eric Walmsley F.R.I.C.S.,
and loved by all the family.
Reposing in
'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest.
A service will be held at St. Peter and St. Paul's Church,
Bolton-by-Bowland on Monday February 25th at 1pm followed by cremation at Skipton Crematorium at 2.10pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Chris if so desired may be given for either
St. Peter and St. Paul's Church, Bolton-by-Bowland or North West Air Ambulance, c/o Mrs H. Nolan, Hazeldene, Barrowford Road, Padiham, BB12 9AT.
Inquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd. Funeral Directors, Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Feb. 14, 2019
