BYRNE Catherine Jennifer (Kathleen/Kathy) Peacefully on February 6th 2019
in hospital.
Kathleen
aged 72 years
of Clitheroe.
'May she rest in peace.'
Reposing in 'Peacehaven';
Chapel of Rest.
A service will be held at
St. Michael & St. John's R.C. Church, Clitheroe on Friday March 8th at 10am followed by Woodland Burial at Clitheroe Cemetery.
No flowers by request but donations in memory of Kathleen, if so desired, may be given for either R.S.P.C.A. Lancashire
East Branch or R.S.P.B., c/o
Harrison- Drury Solicitors,
21 Church Street, Clitheroe,
BB7 2DF.
Inquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Feb. 21, 2019
