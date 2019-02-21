Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Byrne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Byrne

Notice Condolences

Catherine Byrne Notice
BYRNE Catherine Jennifer (Kathleen/Kathy) Peacefully on February 6th 2019
in hospital.
Kathleen
aged 72 years
of Clitheroe.
'May she rest in peace.'
Reposing in 'Peacehaven';
Chapel of Rest.
A service will be held at
St. Michael & St. John's R.C. Church, Clitheroe on Friday March 8th at 10am followed by Woodland Burial at Clitheroe Cemetery.
No flowers by request but donations in memory of Kathleen, if so desired, may be given for either R.S.P.C.A. Lancashire
East Branch or R.S.P.B., c/o
Harrison- Drury Solicitors,
21 Church Street, Clitheroe,
BB7 2DF.
Inquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.