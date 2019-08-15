|
|
|
RAWCLIFFE Caroline Susan Terry and family would like to thank relatives friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy, cards, flowers and donations received during their sad loss.
Thanks to Reverend
Catherine-Hale Heighway for her kind words and
professional service.
Jack Wardle for his very fitting tribute in memory of Caroline,
Steven, Oliver and Craig
for their support and The Calf's Head for the refreshments.
Thank you to Rosie and all at Clitheroe Funeral Service for looking after Caroline and the funeral service arrangements.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Aug. 15, 2019