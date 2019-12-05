|
|
|
SEED Carmel Marlene David, Kim, Geri, Chelsie and family would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy and letters and cards of condolence received during their sad loss.
Thanking also Reverend
Andy Froud for his kind words and comforting ministrations and to everyone who attended the funeral service and for donations received for Macmillan Nurses and Christ Church, totalling over £500.00. They would also like
to express their sincere thanks
to the Doctors, District and
Macmillan Nurses who cared and supported Carmel and family.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Dec. 5, 2019