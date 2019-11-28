Home

Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Carmel Seed

Carmel Seed Notice
SEED Carmel Marlene Peacefully on November 23rd 2019 at her home and surrounded by her loving family.
Carmel, aged 54 years,
the dearly loved wife of David,
a much loved mother of Geri and Kim, a devoted grandma of Chelsie, Daisie and Darcie, also a dear daughter and sister.
Service and interment will take place at Christ Church, Chatburn, on a day to be arranged.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Carmel, if so desired, may be given for Macmillan Nurses; c/o
Mrs M Blatchford,
13 Chatburn Old Road,
Clitheroe, BB7 4QG.
For funeral arrangements please contact Brian Price and Son Ltd, Funeral Directors
Tel 01200 441297
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Nov. 28, 2019
