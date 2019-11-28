|
|
|
SEED Carmel Marlene Peacefully on November 23rd 2019 at her home and surrounded by her loving family.
Carmel, aged 54 years,
the dearly loved wife of David,
a much loved mother of Geri and Kim, a devoted grandma of Chelsie, Daisie and Darcie, also a dear daughter and sister.
Service and interment will take place at Christ Church, Chatburn, on a day to be arranged.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Carmel, if so desired, may be given for Macmillan Nurses; c/o
Mrs M Blatchford,
13 Chatburn Old Road,
Clitheroe, BB7 4QG.
For funeral arrangements please contact Brian Price and Son Ltd, Funeral Directors
Tel 01200 441297
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Nov. 28, 2019