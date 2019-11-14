|
|
|
McVARISH
Bryan Sarah and family would like to express their sincere thanks
to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the
many kind expressions of sympathy, letters, cards of condolence and for flowers received during their sad loss.
Thanking also
Rev. Catherine Hale-Heighway
for her kind words and
comforting ministrations.
Thanking the overwhelming
number of people who attended
Bryan's funeral service and to
all those who gave donations.
They would also like to express
their appreciation to everyone at
the East Lancashire Hospice,
Royal Blackburn Hospital and
Macmillan Nurse Jo Fallowes
for all their care,
kindness and support.
To The Flower Shop for the
beautiful floral tributes and
the Calf's Head, Worston
for the refreshments.
Finally, our thanks go to all
at Brian Price and Son
Funeral Directors for all
funeral arrangements.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Nov. 14, 2019