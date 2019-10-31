Home

Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:30
St. Pauls Church
Low Moor, Clitheroe
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:30
Accrington crematorium
Bryan McVarish Notice
McVARISH
Bryan Peacefully on October 26th 2019 at the East Lancashire Hospice.
Bryan
aged 78 years.

The dearly loved husband of Sarah a much loved dad of Lemone and Dale and step-dad to Lisa and Guy and their partners, also a devoted grandad, great grandad and uncle.

Reposing in Peacehaven
Chapel of Rest.

A service will be held at
St. Pauls Church, Low Moor, Clitheroe on
Tuesday 5th November at 10.30am
followed by a cremation at
Accrington crematorium at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please donations in memory of Bryan if so desired may be given for the
East Lancashire Hospice c/o
Mr G Waddington,
Elmdene, Upbrooks,
Clitheroe. BB7 1PL.

Enquires to
Brian Price and Son Ltd,
Funeral Directors.
Tel 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Oct. 31, 2019
