Notice Walmsley Bridget Ann Lynne and Jim wish to express their sincere thanks to all their family and all their relatives and friends in Lancashire and Huddersfield, West Yorkshire for their kind expressions of sympathy and for cards of condolence received following Bridget's death. Also a special thanks to the doctors and nurses of Ward 17 at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary for the care and attention given to Bridget whilst in their care.

We wish to thank the

Reverend Ray Biddess for conducting the funeral service and Gillian at the Bradley Funeral Service in Halifax for their professional services and thanks go to all those who have made donations to Kirkwood Hospice, Huddersfield. Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 18, 2019