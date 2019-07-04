|
walmsley Bridget Ann On 24th June 2019, peacefully in Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, Bridget, aged 57 years.
loving Partner of Paul, dearly loved Daughter of Lynne Gudgeon and the late Bernard Sherliker and
Step Daughter of James Gudgeon, much loved Sister of Diane and Alex, Sister in law of Hayley, Step Sister of Paula and Michael, loving Auntie of Josh, Daley, Isaac and Thomas,
also a good friend to many,
will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place,
at Huddersfield Crematorium on Monday 8th July, at 2.45pm.
Family flowers only please,
but donations would be greatly appreciated for Kirkwood Hospice, 21 Albany Road, Dalton, Huddersfield, HD5 9UY,
for which a plate will be available at the service, will friends please accept this intimation and kindly meet at the crematorium.
All enquiries to
Bradley Funeral Service
Tel 01484 534 488
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 4, 2019