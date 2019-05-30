|
SIMS Brian Hargreaves (Simbo) The family of the late Brian would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy and letters and cards of condolence received during their sad loss. Thanking also Rev. Andy Froud for the friendly fitting service and to the overwhelming amount of people who attended the funeral service and for donations received for Clitheroe Salvation Army. Also Clitheroe Cricket Club and Clitheroe Royal British Legion. Finally to Pauline, Carl, Jean and staff for their professional friendly arranging of Brian's funeral.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on May 30, 2019
