Notice FAWCETT Brian Watson Josie, Garry, Howard, Jacqueline and families would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy and letters and cards of condolence received during

their sad loss.

Thanking also Rev. Gill Mack for her kind words and comforting ministrations and to all who attended the funeral service and for donations received for

North West Air Ambulance which are still being received.

A special thank you to Peter Dakin and Nicky Capstick for all their visits and support. They would also

like to express their appreciation to The Flower Shop for the beautiful floral tributes and the

Buck at Paythorne for refreshments. Finally to Carl, Jean, Pauline and staff for all

