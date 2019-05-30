Home

FAWCETT Brian Watson Passed away suddenly
but peacefully on
May 26th 2019 at
Airedale Hospital,
aged 86 years.

The dearly loved husband of Josie and father of Garry, Howard and Jacqueline, also father-in-law
and beloved grandad
and great grandad.

A service will be held at
St. Peter and St. Paul's Church, Bolton-by-Bowland,
followed by cremation at
Skipton Crematorium on a
day to be arranged.

Family flowers only please, donations if so desired
will be received for
North West Air Ambulance, c/o Mrs V. Leach, 13 Hospital Cottages, Waddington, Clitheroe, BB7 3JB.

For funeral arrangements, please contact
Brian Price and Son Ltd.
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on May 30, 2019
