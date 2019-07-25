Home

WOTHERSPOON Brenda Peacefully after a long illness on July 17th 2019 in hospital.
Brenda, aged 83 years
of Clitheroe.

The dearly loved wife of David, much loved mother of Nicholas and Elisabeth, loving mother-in-law of Janet and David, also a dearest grandma of Daniel, David, Stephen, Samuel and Caroline.

Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
A service will be held at
St. James' Church, Clitheroe on Tuesday July 30th at 1pm,
followed by Woodland Burial
at Clitheroe Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Brenda,
if so desired, may be given for and sent directly to St. James' Church, c/o Naomi Lynas, St. James' Street, Clitheroe, BB7 1HH.

Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 25, 2019
