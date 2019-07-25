WHIPP Blossom Peacefully on July 14th 2019

in hospital.

Blossom aged 75 years of Longridge and late of

Higher Elker Farm, Billington.

The dearly loved Daughter of the late William and Edith,

much loved Sister of

Bill, Violet and Ada, also a dear Cousin of Bob and Frances.

A service took place at

St. Leonard's Church, Langho followed by interment at

Old Langho on

Monday July 22nd.

Donations, if desired, may be given for and sent directly to the R.S.P.C.A. East Lancashire Branch, Nearer Houlker House Farm, Enfield Road, Altham, Accrington. BB5 6NN.

The family would like to express their sincere thanks to everyone for the many kind expressions of sympathy and letters and cards of condolence received

during their sad loss.

Thanking also Rev. Andy Froud for his kind words and comforting ministrations and to all who attended the funeral service and have given donations.

They would also like to express their appreciation to all the medical teams involved in Blossom's care and to the

Flower Shop, Clitheroe for the beautiful floral tributes.

To the Black Bull, Old Langho for the refreshments and finally to all at Brian Price and Son for their efficient handling of the

funeral arrangements.

Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors,

Tel: 01200 441297. Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 25, 2019