BARKER Betty M.B.E. The family of the late Betty Barker would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy and letters and cards of condolence received during their sad loss. Thanking also Rev. Ian Humphreys for his kind words and comforting ministrations and to everyone
who attended the funeral service and for the generous donations received for the R.N.L.I. and
Trinity Methodist Church.
They would also like to express their appreciation to all the medical teams involved along
with the staff of The Manor House, Chatburn for all their care and support.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Aug. 15, 2019
