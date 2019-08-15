Resources More Obituaries for Betty Barker Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Betty Barker

Notice BARKER Betty M.B.E. The family of the late Betty Barker would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy and letters and cards of condolence received during their sad loss. Thanking also Rev. Ian Humphreys for his kind words and comforting ministrations and to everyone

who attended the funeral service and for the generous donations received for the R.N.L.I. and

Trinity Methodist Church.

They would also like to express their appreciation to all the medical teams involved along

They would also like to express their appreciation to all the medical teams involved along with the staff of The Manor House, Chatburn for all their care and support. Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Aug. 15, 2019