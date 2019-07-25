|
BARKER Betty M.B.E. Peacefully on July 17th 2019
in hospital. Betty, aged 88 years,
of Clitheroe. The dearly loved wife of the late Stan, much loved mother of the late Alistair, also a dearest auntie, great auntie
and friend to many.
'She will be sadly missed.'
Reposing in 'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest. A service will be held at Trinity Methodist Church, Clitheroe on Monday August 5th at 11am followed by Woodland Burial at Clitheroe Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations
in memory of Betty, if so desired, may be given for either Trinity Methodist Church or the R.N.L.I., c/o Mrs C. Ezzard, Seedalls Farm, Cowark, Clitheroe, BB7 3DH.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 25, 2019