NUTTALL Beryl Mary The family of the late Beryl would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives and friends for the many kind expressions of sympathy and letters and cards of condolence and for donations received during their sad loss. Special thanks to Ribble Valley Crossroads, all the staff at
The Manor House and
Dr. Jill Osgood for all their help and kindness over the many years.
To Rev. Andy Froud for his kind words and support and finally to Carl, Jean and Pauline for all funeral arrangements.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Aug. 8, 2019
