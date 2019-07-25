Home

Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
12:15
Accrington Crematorium
NUTTALL Beryl Mary Peacefully on July 19th 2019.
Beryl
aged 84 years.
A much loved mother of Doug, Barry, Christine and Joanne,
loved mother-in-law of Steve, Lesley and Kevin, also devoted nana of Robert, Michael and Danielle.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
Service and cremation will take place at Accrington Crematorium on Wednesday July 31st at 12.20pm. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Beryl if so desired may be given for either Ribble Valley Crossroads or Clitheroe Salvation Army, c/o
Mrs C. Dilworth, Swan with
Two Necks, Pendleton,
Clitheroe, BB7 1PT.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 25, 2019
