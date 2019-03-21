Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:30
St. Catherine's Church
West Bradford
View Map
Inurnment
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:30
Accrington Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Beryl Ingham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beryl Ingham

Notice Condolences

Beryl Ingham Notice
INGHAM Beryl Peacefully on March 14th 2019 at Beech Grove Care Home, Clitheroe.
Beryl, aged 88 years,
of West Bradford.
The dearly loved wife of the late Gordon, much loved mother of Grant, Mark and the late Neale, loving mother-in-law of Karen and Julie, a dearest grandma and great grandma, also a dear sister of Neale and the late Corrine. Reposing in
'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest.
A service will be held at
St. Catherine's Church,
West Bradford on
Friday 29th March at 10.30am, followed by cremation at Accrington Crematorium
at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Beryl,
if so desired, may be given for
Ribble Valley Dementia Alliance, c/o Dilys Day, Ribble Valley Borough Council, Council Offices, Church Walk, Clitheroe, BB7 2RA.
Inquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.