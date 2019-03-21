|
INGHAM Beryl Peacefully on March 14th 2019 at Beech Grove Care Home, Clitheroe.
Beryl, aged 88 years,
of West Bradford.
The dearly loved wife of the late Gordon, much loved mother of Grant, Mark and the late Neale, loving mother-in-law of Karen and Julie, a dearest grandma and great grandma, also a dear sister of Neale and the late Corrine. Reposing in
'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest.
A service will be held at
St. Catherine's Church,
West Bradford on
Friday 29th March at 10.30am, followed by cremation at Accrington Crematorium
at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Beryl,
if so desired, may be given for
Ribble Valley Dementia Alliance, c/o Dilys Day, Ribble Valley Borough Council, Council Offices, Church Walk, Clitheroe, BB7 2RA.
Inquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Mar. 21, 2019
