Notice Worthington Bert Moya, Gail, Craig and family would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has been involved in the care and support of Bert towards the end of his life and to those who made his funeral such a special and touching tribute.

Especially we would like to thank the following people:

All of you who sent cards, flowers and expressions of sympathy for the family's sad loss of a much loved husband, dad, grandad

and great grandad.

The dedicated teams of staff at High Brake House and the Clitheroe Care Home who have supported Bert over the

last two years.

The doctors and nursing teams from Clitheroe Health Centre

for their care.

Pastor Alan Barnes from the United Reformed Church who stood in at the last minute to conduct the service and for his kind ministrations.

The Flower House, Chatburn for the beautiful flowers.

The Old School Room, Clitheroe for providing the refreshments and the venue for the gathering after the funeral.

Jean, Carl, Pauline and staff from Brian Price & Son, Chatburn for their sincere and respectful handling of the funeral arrangements.

Finally, many thanks to the kind and supportive people who generously contributed to Nathaniel's charity, The Child Brain Injury Trust. Together we have raised just over £200 for this deserving cause. Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Mar. 28, 2019