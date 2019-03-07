|
WORTHINGTON Bert Peacefully on February 26th 2019 at Clitheroe Care Home,
Bert aged 87 years of
West Bradford.
The dearly loved husband of
Moya, loving dad of Gail and Craig, dear father-in-law of Carolyn
and Simon, also a loving
grandad and great grandad.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven' Chapel
of Rest, 39 Downham Road, Chatburn, BB7 4AU where a service will be held on Monday March 18th at 11am followed by interment at Clitheroe Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Bert
if so desired may be given for Nathaniel's Charity (please
make cheques payable to Child Brain Injury Trust), c/o Mrs L.J. Clark, 36 Riverlea Gardens, Clitheroe, BB7 1QQ.
Inquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Mar. 7, 2019
