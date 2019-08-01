|
BROWN Bernadette Margaret Peacefully on July 27th 2019
in hospital and
Fortified by the Rites of
Holy Mother Church
Bernadette
Aged 60 years.
The dearly loved wife of Frank,
a much loved mother of Andrew, Sarah and Emma, also a dear mother-in-law and a devoted grandmother of Oscar, Max, Charlie, Jack, Zak, Olivia and Alfie.
R.I.P.
Reposing in
'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. Michael & St. John's R.C. Church, Clitheroe on
Wednesday the 7th August at 1.00p.m. followed by interment
at Clitheroe Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory
of Bernadette, if so
desired, may be given for
Macmillan Cancer Support c/o Mrs Brenda Barker, Limefield, Littlemoor, Clitheroe, BB7 1HF.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Aug. 1, 2019