|
|
|
WOOD Audrey The family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind messages of condolence, cards and kind donations for Help for Heroes. Special thanks to Rev Jonathan Carmyllie and Mitton Fold
Country Hotel for all their help
and assistance in saying
goodbye to Audrey.
Thank you to all the staff on B2 at the Royal Blackburn Hospital for your care and compassion.
And finally thanks to all at Langshaws Funeral Service for their caring and professional arrangements.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 25, 2019