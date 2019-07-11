|
Wood Audrey In loving memory of Audrey Wood, died peacefully in hospital, surrounded by her loving family on 4th July 2019, Wife of the late Jim Wood, Mother of James, Christine, Andrew and Margaret, Grandma, and Great Grandma of too many to mention!
She will be greatly missed. In celebration of Audrey's life, a service will take place, on Wednesday 17th July, at 12 noon, at St Leonards Church Langho, followed by a service at Accrington Crematorium. You are welcome to join the family afterwards at Mytton Fold.
'If love could have saved her, she would still be here today'
Family flowers only please, donations may be made, in memory of Audrey, to Help for Heroes, c/o and all enquiries to Langshaws Funeral Service,
103 King Street, Whalley, BB7 9SW,
Tel 01254 824529
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 11, 2019