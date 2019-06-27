|
PARKER Antonia Chylla
(Toni) John and family would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy, letters, cards of condolence and for donations received during their sad loss.
Thanking also Pastor Alan Marsden for his kind words and comforting ministrations and to Frances Powell for her musical contribution.
To Dr. L. Astle for her kindness and support, to the White Bull, Gisburn for the refreshments and the Flower House, Chatburn for the beautiful floral tributes.
