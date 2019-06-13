|
|
|
PARKER Antonia Chylla
(Toni) Suddenly but peacefully on
9th June 2019 at home.
Toni aged 82 years.
The dearly loved wife of John,
also a much loved mother, grandmother, auntie, sister and a friend to many.
Reposing in
'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest.
A service will be held at
Martin Top Chapel, Rimington,
followed by Woodland Burial at Clitheroe Cemetery
on a day to be arranged.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Toni if so desired may be given for
'Breast of Friends',
c/o Mrs Christine Fish, 3 Park View, Gisburn, BB7 4HA.
For funeral arrangements please contact Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors.
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on June 13, 2019
