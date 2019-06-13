Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Resources
More Obituaries for Antonia Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antonia Parker

Notice Condolences

Antonia Parker Notice
PARKER Antonia Chylla
(Toni) Suddenly but peacefully on
9th June 2019 at home.
Toni aged 82 years.
The dearly loved wife of John,
also a much loved mother, grandmother, auntie, sister and a friend to many.
Reposing in
'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest.
A service will be held at
Martin Top Chapel, Rimington,
followed by Woodland Burial at Clitheroe Cemetery
on a day to be arranged.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Toni if so desired may be given for
'Breast of Friends',
c/o Mrs Christine Fish, 3 Park View, Gisburn, BB7 4HA.
For funeral arrangements please contact Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors.
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.