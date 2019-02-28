|
|
|
LUMLEY Anne Jane, Nick and families would like to express their sincere thanks to everyone for the many kind expressions of sympathy, letters and cards of condolence, and for donations received during
their sad loss.
Thanking also Civil Celebrant Judith Talbot for her kind words, to all the staff of High Brake House for all their kindness and support along with all the medical teams involved in mum's care.
Finally to the Spread Eagle, Sawley for the refreshments.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More