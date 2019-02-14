|
LUMLEY Anne Peacefully on February 8th 2019 at High Brake House, Clitheroe,
Anne
aged 83 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late John, much loved mum of Jane and Nick, loving mother-in-law of David and Nadine, also a dearest grannie to James, Sarah, Richard and Juliette.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest.
Service and cremation will take place at Accrington Crematorium on Friday February 22nd at 1pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Anne if so desired may be given for Ribble Valley Macmillan Cancer Support, c/o Mrs M. Blatchford, 13 Chatburn Old Road, Clitheroe, BB7 4QG.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd. Funeral Directors, Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Feb. 14, 2019
