|
|
|
Fox Ann Teresa Miles, Michael, Richard, Patricia and families would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy and letters and cards of condolence received
during their sad loss.
Thanking also Father Paul for his kind words and comforting ministrations and to everyone who attended the Requiem Mass and for mass offerings and donations received for Multiple Sclerosis.
They would also like to express their appreciation to Dr Rob and the Nurses and Staff at
Clitheroe Hospital for all their
care and support.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Nov. 21, 2019