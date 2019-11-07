Home

FOX Ann Teresa Peacefully on November 3rd 2019 and surrounded by her family in Clitheroe Community Hospital and fortified by the Rites of Holy Mother Church.
Ann
Aged 83 years.
The dearly loved wife of Richard Miles, much loved mother of Michael, Richard and Patricia,
a dear mother-in-law of Janet, Helen and Robin, also a devoted nan and great nan.
R.I.P.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. Michael's and St. John's R.C. Church, Clitheroe on Tuesday
12th November at 11am followed by interment at Clitheroe Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Ann,
if so desired, may be given
for Multiple Sclerosis; c/o
Mr M Fox, 35 Westfield Drive,
West Bradford, BB7 4TF.
Enquires to
Brian Price and Son Ltd,
Funeral Directors.
Tel 01200 441297
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Nov. 7, 2019
