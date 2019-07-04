|
LOI Amedeo (Louie) Peacefully on June 29th 2019 in hospital and surrounded by his family. Louie aged 75 years of Clitheroe and formerly of Sardinia.
The dearly loved husband of Judith, much loved dad of Antonina, Andrew and Adele, loving father-in-law of Alan and Rachel, a devoted grandad, also a dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle and loved by all the family. R.I.P.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest.
A funeral service will take place at St. Michael and St. John's R.C. Church, Clitheroe, tomorrow, Friday July 5th at 10.15am followed by interment at Clitheroe Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Louie if so desired may be given for the Clitheroe Wolves Highmoor Project (please made cheques payable to Ribble Valley Community Sports Trust) and send c/o
Mr. Ross Hibbert, 2 Kenilworth Drive, Clitheroe, BB7 2QN.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 4, 2019