JACKSON Albert Edward (Ed) Peacefully on May 29th 2019 in Clitheroe Hospital, Ed aged 90 years, formerly of Chatburn.
The dearly loved husband of the late Mary, much loved dad of Mark, Darren and the late David, and much loved by all the family.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
Service and cremation will take place at Accrington Crematorium
tomorrow Friday 7th June at 1.40pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Ed if so desired may be given for
N.W. Air Ambulance,
c/o Mrs V. Leach,
13 Hospital Cottages, Waddington, Clitheroe,
BB7 3JB.
Inquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors.
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on June 6, 2019
