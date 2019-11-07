|
Harwood Alan Passed away suddenly on the
30th October 2019, aged 82.
Dear husband to Norma.
Much loved father to John.
Brother of Jim and late
Joan and Margaret.
The Celebration of Alan's life
will take place on
Wednesday 13th November 2019
at 1:30, Burnley Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to
Ribble Valley Heart Fund.
Any enquiries
Rosie-Ann Priestner
Clitheroe Funeral Service
10/12 Whalley Road
Clitheroe
BB7 1AW
01200 443045
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Nov. 7, 2019