GUDGEON Alan Jackie, Adam, Max, Hazel and families would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy, letters, cards of condolence and for donations received during their sad loss.
Special thanks to
Rev. Ian Humphreys for his kind words and comforting ministrations and to all who attended the funeral service. To Gary for his wonderful speech and to Mel for the beautiful buffet, and finally to Jean, Carl and Pauline for all funeral arrangements.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Sept. 5, 2019