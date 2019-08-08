Home

Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
12:30
Chatburn Methodist Church
Alan Gudgeon Notice
GUDGEON Alan Suddenly on 22nd July 2019
during a recent stay in hospital and with Jackie by his side.
Alan aged 57 years.
The dearly loved husband of Jackie, much loved dad of Adam and Max, dearest son of Hazel and the late Ken, a loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great uncle, also a dear son-in-law of
Averil and Danny.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
A service will be held at
Chatburn Methodist Church on Thursday August 29th at 12.30pm followed by interment at Clitheroe Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Alan, if so desired may be given for a charity to be decided -
Please make cheques payable and send directly to Mrs J. Gudgeon,
2 Princess Avenue,
Clitheroe, BB7 2AL.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Aug. 8, 2019
