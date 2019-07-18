Home

Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:15
St. Mary's Parish Church
Clitheroe
Adelaide Winsor Notice
WINSOR Adelaide Mary Peacefully on July 10th 2019 in Clitheroe Hospital.
Adelaide, aged 93 years.

The dearly loved wife of the late Ronald Louis Winsor, much loved mother of Tina and Caroline, also a dearest granny of Tom and Katie.

Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
A service will be held at
St. Mary's Parish Church, Clitheroe on Tuesday July 23rd at 11.15am followed by a private cremation.

Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Adelaide if so desired, may be given for and sent directly to either Ribble Valley Heart Fund, c/o Mrs Angela Beard, Pendleside Medical Practice, Clitheroe Health Centre, Railway View Road, Clitheroe, BB7 2JG or Cancer Research U.K., c/o
Mrs S. Blackburn, 14 Montague Street, Clitheroe, BB7 2EB.

Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors.
Tel: 01200 441297
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 18, 2019
