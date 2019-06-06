Home

Funeral
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
13:30
Sabden Baptist Church
Ada Whiteside

Notice Condolences

Ada Whiteside Notice
Whiteside Ada Peacefully, on 25th May 2019,
after a short illness,
in Springhill nursing home, Ada, aged 88 years, of Sabden.
The much loved wife of the late Norman, and a treasured
Mother of the late Alison Birkett.
A cherished Grandma of Ryan, Aimee and Jack, and a much
loved Great Grandma to Evie,
Mia, Isla, Imogen, and Harrison.
A much loved Sister, Auntie
and friend.
The funeral will take place on Wednesday 12th June with a service at Sabden Baptist Church at 1:30pm, followed by cremation in Burnley. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, may be made to East Lancs Hospice
c/o Langshaws Funeral Service, 103 King Street, Whalley, BB7 9SW
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on June 6, 2019
