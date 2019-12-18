Home

B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
14:15
St. George's Parish Church
Chorley
Vera Jackson Notice
JACKSON On 10th December 2019, peacefully in Gillibrand Hall Nursing Home

Vera
aged 92 years

Beloved wife of the late Kenneth, dearly loved mother of Peter and Stephen, loving mother-in-law of Sandy and Diane, devoted grandma of Rachel, Richard, Nicholas and Laura.

Funeral service to take place at
St. George's Parish Church, Chorley on Thursday 19th December at 2:15pm
followed by committal at
Overdale Crematorium.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to St. Catherine's Hospice
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid, if possible)

All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Dec. 18, 2019
