JACKSON On 10th December 2019, peacefully in Gillibrand Hall Nursing Home
Vera
aged 92 years
Beloved wife of the late Kenneth, dearly loved mother of Peter and Stephen, loving mother-in-law of Sandy and Diane, devoted grandma of Rachel, Richard, Nicholas and Laura.
Funeral service to take place at
St. George's Parish Church, Chorley on Thursday 19th December at 2:15pm
followed by committal at
Overdale Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to St. Catherine's Hospice
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid, if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Dec. 18, 2019