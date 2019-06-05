|
|
|
WALLBANK On 28th May 2019,
peacefully in Chorley Hospital
Valda
Aged 81 years
Beloved wife of the late Frank,
dearly loved mother of Denise, Ian and Gary, loving mother-in-law
to John and Donna, devoted nan
of Emma, Lucy, Gabriella,
Brandon, Aaron and Jaydon.
Funeral Service to take place at
St. George's Parish Church, Chorley on Monday 10th June at 2:30pm followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to St Catherine's Hospice
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid, if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on June 5, 2019
