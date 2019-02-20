|
|
|
Smith Thomas Brian Brian died peacefully, aged 86
at Queen Alexandra Hospital, Portsmouth on
Saturday 2nd February.
Husband of the late
Dorothy Elizabeth Smith.
Father of Yvonne,
Anthony and Michael.
Brian originally worked in the family firm of T & R Smith (Mineral Water Manufacturers in Chorley).
Later he ran the Halfway House at Clayton-le-Woods for over
10 years. He retired in 1997 and moved to Hayling Island with his wife Dorothy to live with their daughter Yvonne and
son-in-law Mark.
His funeral service will be held on Monday 25th February at 11am at St. Peter's Church, Northney, Hayling Island, followed by his burial. No flowers please
but there will be an opportunity
for donations to be given at the service, for the Alzheimer's Society.
Published in Chorley Guardian on Feb. 20, 2019
