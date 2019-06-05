Home

B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
22:45
St. Paul's Parish Church
Adlington
Thomas Draper Notice
DRAPER Passed away at
Royal Preston Hospital, on 26th May 2019
Thomas 'Tom'
aged 84 years
Late of Chorley Railway Station
Booking Office for over 50 years.
Devoted husband of Margaret, dearly loved Dad to Louise, dear father-in-law to Ian, loving and devoted grandad to Jade, Connor, Mia, Ella and Teddy.
Funeral service will be held at
St. Paul's Parish Church, Adlington on Wednesday 12th June at 10:45am followed by Committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Flowers welcome c/o
the Funeral Director.
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on June 5, 2019
