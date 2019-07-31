|
|
|
FORSYTH On 23rd July 2019,
peacefully at home
Terry 'Kiwi'
aged 89 years
Beloved husband of the late Dot, dearly loved dad to Sue and Gary,
a dear friend and neighbour
to many.
Funeral Service will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Monday 5th August at 11:30am.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to St. Catherine's Hospice
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible).
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on July 31, 2019